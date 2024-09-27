Pimoroni, known for making amazing add-ons and kits for SBCs and microcontrollers , has announced an enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico 2 version. Dubbed the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W, this microcontroller offers all the greatest features of the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2 plus wireless communication, additional flash storage, and more.

Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W The Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W offers everything the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 does plus more. It includes wireless connectivity, a USB-C port, more RAM and storage, plus easier breakouts to your other project components. $19 at Pimoroni

Comparing the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W

The Pico Plus 2 W offers all the functionality of the original RP2350 microcontroller but expands on that to make the device more capable and easier to incorporate into your projects. The original Pico 2 is built on the RP2350A System-on-a-Chip (SoC), while Pimoroni’s board uses the RP2350B.

Both SoCs feature the same dual-core Arm Cortex M33 or dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 CPUs, running at up to 150MHz. Pimoroni has added to that 8MB of PSRAM, which the official Pico 2 lacks. The Pico Plus 2 W also offers 16MB of flash storage compared to 4MB on the original Pico 2.

Feature Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W Raspberry Pi Pico 2 SoC RP2350B with dual-core Arm Cortex M33 or dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz RP2350A, Dual Core Arm Cortex M33 or Dual Core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz SRAM / PSRAM 520KB / 8MB 520KB / 0MB Flash Storage 16MB QSPI 4MB QSPI Security Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Raspberry Pi RM2 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi / and Bluetooth None Language Support MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++ MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++ USB Interface USB-C connector for power, programming, and data transfer MicroUSB connector for power, programming, and data transfer GPIO Logic Level 3.3V 3.3V GPIO 26 x Digital IO 26 x Digital IO 4 x 12-bit ADC (analog pins) 4 x 12-bit ADC (analog pins) 2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM 2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM Qw/ST and SWD connectors User LED Reset button User LED Programmable IO 12 PIO State Machines 8 PIO State Machines Onboard LED GPIO 25 GPIO 25 Power 1.8 to 5.5V via USB-C or VSYS 1.8 to 5.5V via microUSB or VSYS MCU Sleep Mode <10uA <10uA Dimensions 21 x 53mm 21 x 53mm Price $19 (£16.80) $4

The original Raspberry Pi Pico 2 ships without any Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities unless you add an appropriate module. While it’s expected for the manufacturer to eventually release a Pico 2 W to add that support, Pimoroni’s includes a Raspberry Pi RM2 chip that provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Pimoroni has also swapped the micro-USB port on the Pico 2 for USB-C and added a reset button. The official Pico 2 only has a BOOTSEL button, which is also present on the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W labeled as BOOT. The BOOT button can also be programmed to act as a user switch for your project needs.

Also new to the Pico Plus 2 W is a Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector for easily adding I2C sensors and breakouts to your project. Pimoroni also includes a new 3-pin debug connector for programming with a SWD connector. The standard Pico 2 pins are labeled for easier connections without having to count pins or refer to a breakout schematic.

A ‘But wait, there’s more’ additional product announcement: a 4G/LTE breakout board for Pico

At the same time, Pimoroni announced its Clipper LTE 4G. This is a breakout board compatible with the Raspberry Pi SBC as well as the Pico, Pico W, Pico 2, and Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W. The Clipper LTE 4G provides a cellular modem for projects where Wi-Fi is unavailable.

Pimoroni Clipper LTE 4G Breakout (SP/CE) The Pimoroni Clipper LTE 4G Breakout allows you to add a 4G LTE cellular connection to your Raspberry Pi project. It's compatible with Raspberry Pi SBCs as well as all Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller boards. $26 at Pimoroni

The Clipper features a SIMCom A7683E 4G LTE module that operates on several LTE-FDD bands. It can provide 5Mbps upload speeds and up to 10Mbps download speeds. For a limited time, it comes with a free SIM card with 100MB of data that should work in more than 150 countries including the U.S, U.K. EU countries, and more.