Pimoroni, known for making amazing add-ons and kits for SBCs and microcontrollers , has announced an enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico 2 version. Dubbed the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W, this microcontroller offers all the greatest features of the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2 plus wireless communication, additional flash storage, and more.

The Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W offers everything the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 does plus more. It includes wireless connectivity, a USB-C port, more RAM and storage, plus easier breakouts to your other project components.

Comparing the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W

The Pico Plus 2 W offers all the functionality of the original RP2350 microcontroller but expands on that to make the device more capable and easier to incorporate into your projects. The original Pico 2 is built on the RP2350A System-on-a-Chip (SoC), while Pimoroni’s board uses the RP2350B.

Both SoCs feature the same dual-core Arm Cortex M33 or dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 CPUs, running at up to 150MHz. Pimoroni has added to that 8MB of PSRAM, which the official Pico 2 lacks. The Pico Plus 2 W also offers 16MB of flash storage compared to 4MB on the original Pico 2.

Feature

Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W

Raspberry Pi Pico 2

SoC

RP2350B with dual-core Arm Cortex M33 or dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz

RP2350A, Dual Core Arm Cortex M33 or Dual Core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz

SRAM / PSRAM

520KB / 8MB

520KB / 0MB

Flash Storage

16MB QSPI

4MB QSPI

Security

Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot

Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

Raspberry Pi RM2 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi / and Bluetooth

None

Language Support

MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++

MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++

USB Interface

USB-C connector for power, programming, and data transfer

MicroUSB connector for power, programming, and data transfer

GPIO Logic Level

3.3V

3.3V

GPIO

26 x Digital IO

26 x Digital IO

4 x 12-bit ADC (analog pins)

4 x 12-bit ADC (analog pins)

2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM

2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM

Qw/ST and SWD connectors

User LED

Reset button

User LED

Programmable IO

12 PIO State Machines

8 PIO State Machines

Onboard LED

GPIO 25

GPIO 25

Power

1.8 to 5.5V via USB-C or VSYS

1.8 to 5.5V via microUSB or VSYS

MCU Sleep Mode

<10uA

<10uA

Dimensions

21 x 53mm

21 x 53mm

Price

$19 (£16.80)

$4

The original Raspberry Pi Pico 2 ships without any Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities unless you add an appropriate module. While it’s expected for the manufacturer to eventually release a Pico 2 W to add that support, Pimoroni’s includes a Raspberry Pi RM2 chip that provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2
Pimoroni has also swapped the micro-USB port on the Pico 2 for USB-C and added a reset button. The official Pico 2 only has a BOOTSEL button, which is also present on the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W labeled as BOOT. The BOOT button can also be programmed to act as a user switch for your project needs.

Also new to the Pico Plus 2 W is a Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector for easily adding I2C sensors and breakouts to your project. Pimoroni also includes a new 3-pin debug connector for programming with a SWD connector. The standard Pico 2 pins are labeled for easier connections without having to count pins or refer to a breakout schematic.

A ‘But wait, there’s more’ additional product announcement: a 4G/LTE breakout board for Pico

At the same time, Pimoroni announced its Clipper LTE 4G. This is a breakout board compatible with the Raspberry Pi SBC as well as the Pico, Pico W, Pico 2, and Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W. The Clipper LTE 4G provides a cellular modem for projects where Wi-Fi is unavailable.

Cellular modem on Pimoroni Clipper 4G LTE breakout module
Pimoroni Clipper LTE 4G Breakout (SP/CE)

The Pimoroni Clipper LTE 4G Breakout allows you to add a 4G LTE cellular connection to your Raspberry Pi project. It's compatible with Raspberry Pi SBCs as well as all Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller boards.

The Clipper features a SIMCom A7683E 4G LTE module that operates on several LTE-FDD bands. It can provide 5Mbps upload speeds and up to 10Mbps download speeds. For a limited time, it comes with a free SIM card with 100MB of data that should work in more than 150 countries including the U.S, U.K. EU countries, and more.