Pimoroni, known for making amazing add-ons and kits for SBCs and microcontrollers , has announced an enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico 2 version. Dubbed the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W, this microcontroller offers all the greatest features of the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2 plus wireless communication, additional flash storage, and more.
The Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W offers everything the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 does plus more. It includes wireless connectivity, a USB-C port, more RAM and storage, plus easier breakouts to your other project components.
Comparing the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W
The Pico Plus 2 W offers all the functionality of the original RP2350 microcontroller but expands on that to make the device more capable and easier to incorporate into your projects. The original Pico 2 is built on the RP2350A System-on-a-Chip (SoC), while Pimoroni’s board uses the RP2350B.
Both SoCs feature the same dual-core Arm Cortex M33 or dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 CPUs, running at up to 150MHz. Pimoroni has added to that 8MB of PSRAM, which the official Pico 2 lacks. The Pico Plus 2 W also offers 16MB of flash storage compared to 4MB on the original Pico 2.
|
Feature
|
Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W
|
Raspberry Pi Pico 2
|
SoC
|
RP2350B with dual-core Arm Cortex M33 or dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz
|
RP2350A, Dual Core Arm Cortex M33 or Dual Core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz
|
SRAM / PSRAM
|
520KB / 8MB
|
520KB / 0MB
|
Flash Storage
|
16MB QSPI
|
4MB QSPI
|
Security
|
Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot
|
Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot
|
Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
|
Raspberry Pi RM2 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi / and Bluetooth
|
None
|
Language Support
|
MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++
|
MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++
|
USB Interface
|
USB-C connector for power, programming, and data transfer
|
MicroUSB connector for power, programming, and data transfer
|
GPIO Logic Level
|
3.3V
|
3.3V
|
GPIO
|
26 x Digital IO
|
26 x Digital IO
|
4 x 12-bit ADC (analog pins)
|
4 x 12-bit ADC (analog pins)
|
2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM
|
2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM
|
Qw/ST and SWD connectors
|
User LED
|
Reset button
|
User LED
|
Programmable IO
|
12 PIO State Machines
|
8 PIO State Machines
|
Onboard LED
|
GPIO 25
|
GPIO 25
|
Power
|
1.8 to 5.5V via USB-C or VSYS
|
1.8 to 5.5V via microUSB or VSYS
|
MCU Sleep Mode
|
<10uA
|
<10uA
|
Dimensions
|
21 x 53mm
|
21 x 53mm
|
Price
|
$19 (£16.80)
|
$4
The original Raspberry Pi Pico 2 ships without any Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities unless you add an appropriate module. While it’s expected for the manufacturer to eventually release a Pico 2 W to add that support, Pimoroni’s includes a Raspberry Pi RM2 chip that provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Pimoroni has also swapped the micro-USB port on the Pico 2 for USB-C and added a reset button. The official Pico 2 only has a BOOTSEL button, which is also present on the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W labeled as BOOT. The BOOT button can also be programmed to act as a user switch for your project needs.
Also new to the Pico Plus 2 W is a Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector for easily adding I2C sensors and breakouts to your project. Pimoroni also includes a new 3-pin debug connector for programming with a SWD connector. The standard Pico 2 pins are labeled for easier connections without having to count pins or refer to a breakout schematic.
A ‘But wait, there’s more’ additional product announcement: a 4G/LTE breakout board for Pico
At the same time, Pimoroni announced its Clipper LTE 4G. This is a breakout board compatible with the Raspberry Pi SBC as well as the Pico, Pico W, Pico 2, and Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W. The Clipper LTE 4G provides a cellular modem for projects where Wi-Fi is unavailable.
Pimoroni Clipper LTE 4G Breakout (SP/CE)
The Pimoroni Clipper LTE 4G Breakout allows you to add a 4G LTE cellular connection to your Raspberry Pi project. It's compatible with Raspberry Pi SBCs as well as all Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller boards.
The Clipper features a SIMCom A7683E 4G LTE module that operates on several LTE-FDD bands. It can provide 5Mbps upload speeds and up to 10Mbps download speeds. For a limited time, it comes with a free SIM card with 100MB of data that should work in more than 150 countries including the U.S, U.K. EU countries, and more.