Linux-powered PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition available for pre-order starting today

Pine64 sells many different ARM-powered Linux devices and accessories, including the PinePhone, a hackable smartphone with dozens of supported Linux distributions. The PinePhone’s performance is roughly comparable to that of a low-end Android smartphone, which is why Pine64 announced the PinePhone Pro last year, which has upgraded internal hardware. Fast forward to today, and Pine64 is ready to start taking pre-orders.

Pine64 said in a blog post today, “PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition pre-orders open today, January 11th (7:00PM UTC / 11AM PST) and there will be a 6 day order window for January/ early February deliveries. Pre-orders placed on or after January 18th will first ship out once the team returns from their holidays. […] The Explorer Edition is a large production run and we don’t expect it to sell out quickly.”

Specification PinePhone PinePhone Pro (Explorer Edition) Build Plastic with removable back casing Plastic with removable back casing Dimensions & Weight 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm

180-200g 160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm

220g Display 5.95-inch 1440×720 18:9 IPS 6-inch 1440 x 720 18:9 IPS

Gorilla Glass 4 SoC Allwinner A64 Rockchip RK3399S 2x A72 cores 4x A53 CPU cores @ 1.5GHz

RAM & Storage 2 or 3GB RAM

16 or 32GB eMMC storage

microSD up to 2TB 4GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

microSD up to 2TB Battery & Charging 2,800mAh removable battery

16W USB-PD wired charging 2,800mAh removable battery

15W USB-PD wired charging Security Rear Camera 5MP, LED flash 13MP Sony IMX258, LED flash Front Camera 2MP 8MP OmniVision OV8858 Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack Audio Loudspeaker Loudspeaker Connectivity LTE (using Quectel EG25-G modem)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0 LTE (using OmniVision OV8858 modem)

Wi-Fi AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Software Depends on PinePhone edition Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile pre-installed Other Features Hardware privacy switches for Modem, WiFi & Bluetooth, Microphone, Cameras

DisplayPort output over Type-C

microSD card boot support Hardware privacy switches for Modem, WiFi & Bluetooth, Microphone, Cameras

DisplayPort output over Type-C

microSD card boot support

The PinePhone Pro has the same physical design as the original PinePhone, so it’s still compatible with all existing accessories (like the keyboard case), but the internal hardware has been improved with a faster SoC, more RAM, and other changes. Just like the original model, there are hardware switches for Wi-Fi, camera access, LTE, and other functions. You can also still install any (supported) operating system you want — no bootloader unlocking required. The list of currently-available operating systems includes Arch Linux, Manjaro, Mobian (based on Debian), and postmarketOS.

Pine64 already sold prototype models to people working on Linux distributions and applications for the PinePhone Pro, but this ‘Explorer Edition’ is deemed ready for the masses. The phone should be available for pre-order starting later today (11 AM Pacific Time) at the link below.

