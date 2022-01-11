Linux-powered PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition available for pre-order starting today
January 11, 2022 10:23am Comment

Linux-powered PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition available for pre-order starting today

Pine64 sells many different ARM-powered Linux devices and accessories, including the PinePhone, a hackable smartphone with dozens of supported Linux distributions. The PinePhone’s performance is roughly comparable to that of a low-end Android smartphone, which is why Pine64 announced the PinePhone Pro last year, which has upgraded internal hardware. Fast forward to today, and Pine64 is ready to start taking pre-orders.

Pine64 said in a blog post today, “PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition pre-orders open today, January 11th (7:00PM UTC / 11AM PST) and there will be a 6 day order window for January/ early February deliveries. Pre-orders placed on or after January 18th will first ship out once the team returns from their holidays. […] The Explorer Edition is a large production run and we don’t expect it to sell out quickly.”

SpecificationPinePhonePinePhone Pro (Explorer Edition)
BuildPlastic with removable back casingPlastic with removable back casing
Dimensions & Weight
  • 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm
  • 180-200g
  • 160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm
  • 220g
Display5.95-inch 1440×720 18:9 IPS
  • 6-inch 1440 x 720 18:9 IPS
  • Gorilla Glass 4
SoCAllwinner A64
  • Rockchip RK3399S
    • 2x A72 cores
    • 4x A53 CPU cores @ 1.5GHz
RAM & Storage
  • 2 or 3GB RAM
  • 16 or 32GB eMMC storage
  • microSD up to 2TB
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB eMMC storage
  • microSD up to 2TB
Battery & Charging
  • 2,800mAh removable battery
  • 16W USB-PD wired charging
  • 2,800mAh removable battery
  • 15W USB-PD wired charging
Security
Rear Camera5MP, LED flash13MP Sony IMX258, LED flash
Front Camera2MP8MP OmniVision OV8858
Ports
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
AudioLoudspeakerLoudspeaker
Connectivity
SoftwareDepends on PinePhone editionManjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile pre-installed
Other Features
  • Hardware privacy switches for Modem, WiFi & Bluetooth, Microphone, Cameras
  • DisplayPort output over Type-C
  • microSD card boot support
  • Hardware privacy switches for Modem, WiFi & Bluetooth, Microphone, Cameras
  • DisplayPort output over Type-C
  • microSD card boot support

The PinePhone Pro has the same physical design as the original PinePhone, so it’s still compatible with all existing accessories (like the keyboard case), but the internal hardware has been improved with a faster SoC, more RAM, and other changes. Just like the original model, there are hardware switches for Wi-Fi, camera access, LTE, and other functions. You can also still install any (supported) operating system you want — no bootloader unlocking required. The list of currently-available operating systems includes Arch Linux, Manjaro, Mobian (based on Debian), and postmarketOS.

Pine64 already sold prototype models to people working on Linux distributions and applications for the PinePhone Pro, but this ‘Explorer Edition’ is deemed ready for the masses. The phone should be available for pre-order starting later today (11 AM Pacific Time) at the link below.

Pre-order PinePhone Pro

Tags LinuxPinephone

About author

Corbin Davenport
Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech journalist and software developer based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He's also the host of the Tech Tales podcast, which explores the history of the technology industry. Follow him on Twitter at @corbindavenport.

Load Comments