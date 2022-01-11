Linux-powered PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition available for pre-order starting today
Pine64 sells many different ARM-powered Linux devices and accessories, including the PinePhone, a hackable smartphone with dozens of supported Linux distributions. The PinePhone’s performance is roughly comparable to that of a low-end Android smartphone, which is why Pine64 announced the PinePhone Pro last year, which has upgraded internal hardware. Fast forward to today, and Pine64 is ready to start taking pre-orders.
Pine64 said in a blog post today, “PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition pre-orders open today, January 11th (7:00PM UTC / 11AM PST) and there will be a 6 day order window for January/ early February deliveries. Pre-orders placed on or after January 18th will first ship out once the team returns from their holidays. […] The Explorer Edition is a large production run and we don’t expect it to sell out quickly.”
|Specification
|PinePhone
|PinePhone Pro (Explorer Edition)
|Build
|Plastic with removable back casing
|Plastic with removable back casing
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|5.95-inch 1440×720 18:9 IPS
|SoC
|Allwinner A64
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Rear Camera
|5MP, LED flash
|13MP Sony IMX258, LED flash
|Front Camera
|2MP
|8MP OmniVision OV8858
|Ports
|Audio
|Loudspeaker
|Loudspeaker
|Connectivity
|Software
|Depends on PinePhone edition
|Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile pre-installed
|Other Features
The PinePhone Pro has the same physical design as the original PinePhone, so it’s still compatible with all existing accessories (like the keyboard case), but the internal hardware has been improved with a faster SoC, more RAM, and other changes. Just like the original model, there are hardware switches for Wi-Fi, camera access, LTE, and other functions. You can also still install any (supported) operating system you want — no bootloader unlocking required. The list of currently-available operating systems includes Arch Linux, Manjaro, Mobian (based on Debian), and postmarketOS.
Pine64 already sold prototype models to people working on Linux distributions and applications for the PinePhone Pro, but this ‘Explorer Edition’ is deemed ready for the masses. The phone should be available for pre-order starting later today (11 AM Pacific Time) at the link below.