Key Takeaways LG's pink MyView Smart Monitor offers a cute, limited edition desktop setup.

The bundle includes a monitor, keyboard, and mouse in pastel shades.

The monitor features 27-inch Full HD resolution, HDMI and USB ports, and webOS for streaming and productivity access.

When companies develop some of the best monitors available, they're usually sleek, modern, sometimes even rainbow-colored - but rarely cute. Fortunately, there are companies out there that make products that appeal to those who want a cute desktop layout, and LG's new ping MyView smart monitor is no exception. If you want to add some pink to your workstation, now's your chance - but be quick, as it is a limited edition product.

LG reveals a new pink MyView Smart Monitor

Image Credit: LG

As announced on the LG PR Newswire, this new pink variant brings a little softness to your desk. The bundle comes with a monitor, a keyboard, and a mouse, all of which come in a pleasing pastel shade for those who want to get stuff done in style.

Don't be fooled by its cute demeanor; this monitor still packs all the features you'd expect from a smart monitor. It's a 27-inch Full HD monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution and comes equipped with two HDMI ports and two USB ports. Plus, you can adjust its tilt to ensure you get the best viewing angle possible.

If you're looking for something to watch, the LG MyView has you covered. It comes with a built-in webOS for easy access to Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. The webOS feature also features LG Channels, which unlocks 300+ television channels to watch. If you want to stream something from your own devices, the monitor works with both Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. And when it's time to work, the monitor can access cloud productivity services like Microsoft 365 and Google's apps.

If you like the look of this very chic screen, you can grab your own for $299 from the LG website. Just be quick, as it is limited edition - once it's gone, it's gone.