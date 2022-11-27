Pioneer 43 Class LED Full HD Smart Fire TV The Pioneer 43-inch Class LED Full HD Smart Fire TV is an LED-backlit LCD TV that has a Fire TV built-in, bringing you access to Alexa, your favorite streaming services, and an incredibly fluid menu system. $299.99 at Best Buy

We've seen some amazing deals on TVs so far for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the deals seem to be getting sweeter as we now have an awesome deal on a Pioneer 43-inch LED-backlit LCD TV that has Amazon's Fire TV built-in and just costs $149.99. In addition to the amazing price, Best Buy is throwing in a free Amazon Echo Dot with the purchase of the TV for Cyber Monday, making the deal even sweeter.

The Pioneer 43-inch Class LED Full HD Smart Fire TV delivers an exceptional experience thanks to its Fire TV backbone that gives users access to a fluid system menu and also most of your favorite streaming services. Best of all, you don't have to use buttons on a remote to navigate around the menu and can rely on Amazon's digital assistant Alexa with voice commands. You'll also get immersive surround sound thanks to the finely tuned Dolby Audio experience.

If you have an iPad or iPhone, the TV is also AirPlay compatible, making it great for sharing photos, movies, and even music. The TV also has support for HDMI ARC, allowing you to seamlessly connect with to other supported products like speakers. As mentioned before, Best Buy is also throwing in the latest Amazon Echo Dot free with your purchase, which is a pretty good value. If you've been thinking about getting a TV or needed a spare one, this is going to be a great option. But be quick, it's only available for a limited time.