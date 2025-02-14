Pioneer 43-inch 4K Class LED Smart Xumo TV $130 $150 Save $20 Don't miss out, as this 43-inch 4K LED TV from Pioneer is now priced at just $130. This is the perfect TV if you're looking for something affordable and feature-packed. $130 at Best Buy

While prices used to be in the thousands, it doesn't cost a lot of money to buy a TV anymore. Although there are a bunch of cheap models to steer clear of, there are also a number of great, affordable TVs that offer a lot of bang for the buck. With that said, this highly rated TV from Pioneer is about one of the best deals you're going to find, coming in at just $130 for a limited time.

What's great about the Pioneer Xumo TV?

While a lot of cheaper TVs only offer the basics, this Pioneer Xumo TV does a little bit better, thanks to its 4K resolution panel and smart TV capabilities. For the most part, the image quality is good, and you also get support for Dolby Vision, along with Dolby Audio as well.

And since this is a connected TV, you also get easy access to all your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO's Max, and so many more. Not to mention, you also get access to Xumo Play, which provides 300+ TV channels for free.

You also get a remote that can handle voice commands, making it easier to navigate to your favorite shows when you just want to relax. You also get nice perks like support for Apple's AirPlay, so you can easily share photos, videos, and music. But the real cherry on top is going to be the price.

At just $130, you really can't go wrong with this TV. Not only does it come in a decent size at 43 inches, but it's also packed with features as well, making it perfect for a bedroom, spare room, or even an office. Just be sure to act fast, because a deal like this won't last long.