Pioneer 50-inch 4K Class LED Smart Xumo TV $170 $300 Save $130 Pioneer's 50-inch smart TV is perfect for any room and is priced right. While it's normally $300, it can now be had for less with a discount that drops it down to just $170. $170 at Best Buy

The technology found in most TVs has just gotten cheaper and cheaper, making it possible for brands to sell TVs that don't even cross the $100 threshold. This is great if you're looking to buy something new that provides awesome bang for the buck.

This Pioneer Xumo model isn't anything fancy, but it offers a large screen coming in at 50 inches and features smart abilities as well. Best of all, it's now down to just $170 for a limited time, which is $130 less than its original retail price. So get it now while you can before this deal's gone.

What's great about this Pioneer Xumo smart TV?

Source: Pioneer

For the most part, this TV is a pretty straight forward model that offers modest bells and whistles. As stated before, you get a 4K LED panel that delivers great colors and contrast, while also offering support for Dolby Vision. But perhaps the most important is that this TV also has smart capabilities, providing easy access to some of the best streaming services available.

With just the press of a button, you can access shows from Netflix, Disney+, HBO's Max, Hulu and many more. And just in case you don't want to use the remote to shuffle through menus, there's support for audio commands that will get you where you need to. Another added perk is that this TV offers support for AirPlay, making it easy to stream media from compatible Apple products.

At $170, you really can't ask for much more here. This TV provides everything that you need and is perfect as a primary or secondary unit. Just be sure to grab it from Best Buy right now while it's still on sale, since it's normally priced at $300.