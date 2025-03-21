Pioneer 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $200 $300 Save $100 This TV offers incredible value at its current discounted price of just $200. Get it now for this price while you can because a discount like this won't last long. $200 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a TV that's cheap and packed with features, then you can't go wrong with the Pioneer Xumo. This 55-inch model is highly-rated, and is now just $200 thanks to an impressive $100 discount from Best Buy that brings it down to its lowest price to date. So get this deal while you can, because a discount like this won't last long.

What's great about the Pioneer Xumo smart TV?

The Pioneer Xumo TV gets high ratings for a lot of reasons. Not only are you getting a 4K resolution that delivers crispy visuals, but you're also getting smart features built in as well. Plus, the TV takes things up a notch by offering support for Dolby Vision and Audio.

As stated above, this TV does offer support for streaming services, which means you can easily connect to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, HBO's Max, Amazon Prime, and others without having any other devices attached. Plus, you can gain access to Xumo Play, which provides access to 300+ TV channels for free.

If all of that wasn't enough, the included remote also supports voice controls, making it super simple to navigate and watch your favorite shows. And the TV also supports Apple's AirPlay, making it easy to cast photos, videos, and music from your compatible device wirelessly.

The real cherry on top is going to be the price. At just $200 for a 55-inch, you really can't go wrong. This is the perfect TV for your living room, spare bedroom, or entertainment space. Of course, if you're looking for something smaller, you can always grab the 43-inch for just $140.