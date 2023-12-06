Pioneer 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $320 $500 Save $180 A large 65-inch smart TV that's now discounted to its lowest price ever. The Pioneer delivers great colors and contrast and offers easy access to all your favorite shows with support for streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more. Be sure to grab this deal while you can, because it won't last long. $320 at Best Buy

Some of the best TV options can be quite expensive, costing thousands of dollars. But thanks to the vast amount of choices in 2023, there are a lot of great affordable options too. So if you're looking for a quality TV that isn't going to break the bank, this Pioneer smart TV is going to be for you. Right now, in this extremely limited-time flash deal, you can score this 65-inch model for an absolute steal, coming in at just $320.

What's great about the Pioneer Smart Xumo TV?

When it comes to this TV, you're not going to get a whole lot in terms of extras, but the TV does offer great picture quality thanks to its 4K resolution, and you'll also get great colors and contrast, thanks to support for Dolby Vision. With that said, the TV does have access to a smart menu, making it extremely easy to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows.

In addition, you also get access to prime video streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. While video is the primary focus here with this TV, you're also going to get a great audio experience as well, with support for Dolby Audio. While you can navigate the menu using the physical remote, you can also use your voice too. Plus, you can wirelessly share images and videos from a support device using AirPlay.

For the most part, you're getting a pretty good TV here, featuring everything that you'd want at a very affordable price. Of course, this discount won't last long, so be sure to grab it while you can.