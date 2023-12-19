Pioneer 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $300 $500 Save $200 A fantastic TV that's discounted down to its lowest price ever in this limited-time holiday flash sale. $300 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new TV in 2023, there are a few different things you want to look out for. The most important, and perhaps obvious thing is going to be picture quality. A TV is only as good as it looks when watching TV shows and movies, so having great colors, contrast and resolution is a must. The next thing you're going to want to look out for is a great menu system and smart features. If you can access popular streaming video services directly from the TV, that's going to be the most convenient option.

With that said, there are a lot of great TV options available in 2023, with most coming in at prices that are relatively affordable. But if you're looking for an incredible deal on a TV, then this Pioneer 65-inch Xumo TV is going to be for you. The TV delivers when it comes to visual quality with excellent colors and 4K resolution. Furthermore, you're going to get an abundance of smart features like easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others.

The TV also delivers fantastic audio and navigating to your favorite movies and TV shows is a snap thanks to a remote that allows users to search for and play content just by using their voice to search for it. Of course, the stand-out feature is going to be the price, coming in at just $299.99 for a limited time. While this is a fantastic deal for a 65-inch 4K TV, you won't have long to take advantage of this flash deal because it is only going to last for one day.

So if you've been thinking about buying a new TV or just wanted to grab one as a gift, you'll want to act fast because this sale will be gone before you know it. Of course, when shopping for this TV or last-minute deals with Best Buy, you can also take advantage of same-day delivery and in-store pickup, along with special financing incentives when using the brand's credit card. You'll also have extended return periods until January 13, 2024, so be sure to grab these great deals like the TV while you still can.