There are tons of great TVs out there, but if you want a 4K model for cheap, then this is going to be the deal for you. Right now, you can score this 43-inch Pioneer Xumo smart TV for an incredible price, with a discount that knocks $120 off, dropping it down to its lowest price to date, coming in at just $149.99.

What makes this deal even better is that you can buy it at Best Buy, which means you can either purchase it online or head to a local store to check it out and pick it up. Naturally, you'll get quick and reliable shipping, plus easy returns if something isn't to your liking. But get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about this Pioneer Xumo TV?

Well, it's a pretty straight forward TV that provides crisp images thanks to its 4K panel with rich colors and contrast thanks to support for Dolby Vision. In addition, you also get some good audio here as well, with Dolby Audio, and access to the top streaming services available, like Netflix, Disney+, Max, and more.

In addition to the above, you'll also get a remote with support audio commands, which makes it easier to navigate to your favorite shows. And with Airplay support, you can share all your favorite photos, music, and videos wirelessly. Best of all, it's really all about the price here today, with a special discount that drops the price down to just $149.99 for a limited time.

So if you need a new TV or just want to grab one for a spare room or the office, be sure to grab this one while you can because the discount won't be around for long. If you happen to miss out, you can grab this Toshiba 4K TV as a great alternative.