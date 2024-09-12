Pioneer 50-inch 4K Class LED Smart Xumo TV $190 $300 Save $110 Don't miss out on this great deal to get this Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for $110 off. $190 at Best Buy

If you've been looking to score a 50-inch 4K TV for cheap, you won't want to miss this deal. The Pioneer Xumo smart TV is now on sale, with a deep discount from Best Buy that knocks $110, dropping to just $190 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for this TV, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long. Of course, if you're looking for something smaller, you can always pick up the 43-inch model, which is also on sale. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a great TV for the a good price.

Related Best TVs in 2024 Finding the best TV for yourself can seem daunting but we're here to help. Here's a list of the best TVs you buy can right now in 2023.

What's great about this 50-inch Pioneer TV?

Source: Pioneer

For the most part, this TV is going to have a lot of bells and whistles. But, you do get a 4K panel that manages to deliver a crisp and vibrant image that supports Dolby Vision. In addition, you get great audio here as well with Dolby Audio support, along with easy access to top streaming services like Netflix, HBO's Max, Amazon Prime, and so many more.

In addition to the above, the TV comes with a remote that has a built-in microphone. This allows you to control the TV using just your voice. As you can imagine, this can be quite a great feature when you're looking to just relax and play something that will take your mind off of the day. And if you're someone that uses an iPhone, you'll be happy to know that you can easily share your favorite pictures, videos, and songs using AirPlay.

Of course, the real highlight is going to be the price, with a hefty discount that knocks the price down by quite a bit, coming in at just $190 for a limited time. So get it while you can, and if you're still on the fence and local to a Best Buy store, you might want to drive down to check it out.