While they may not be the most powerful gaming devices on the market, people are still playing games on their Raspberry Pi 5s. Whether they're installing Steam on their Pi or using Lakka to emulate older games, the handy SBC is a budget-friendly option for low-spec gaming. The thing is, there are very few cases for a Raspberry Pi 5 if you want to turn it into a miniature gaming rig. Now, the Pironman 5 is here to make your Raspberry Pi 5 looks like a proper gaming PC.

The Pironman 5 is a Raspberry Pi gamer's dream

Image Credit: SunFounder

As spotted by CNX Software, the Prionman 5 looks and acts just like a full-sized gaming case. It has a power button, cooling fans, and even some RGB lights. It features a small OLED monitor you can use to keep track of how your hardware is keeping up. It features two HDMI ports, sports Wi-Fi 5 compatibility, and a micro SD card slot. It even comes with a software module you can access to tweak the hardware, such as fan speed and the RGB pattern.

However, the Pironman manages to squeeze all of these features into a case you can pick up with one hand. Slot in a Raspberry Pi 5 and you're good to go. The case has some room for expansion with an NVMe M.2 SSD Slot that fits 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 models. In short. it's a pretty amazing pickup for anyone who uses their Raspberry Pi 5 as a PC but doesn't have a proper home for it yet.

If you want one for yourself, you can grab one from the SunFounder website for $79.99. And if you think a gaming PC case for an SBC is crazy, you haven't seen when someone made a 65-inch gaming mirror with one.