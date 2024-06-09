Key Takeaways Build your own drone with the PiWings 2.0 kit - educational, customizable, and fun.

Have you ever wanted to make your own drone, but you had no idea where to start? While buying a drone off of the shelf can help scratch the itch, they can be pretty closed-source and won't let you tinker with them if you want to add bits on or change its code. You can build a drone using a Raspberry Pi, but if you have no idea where to get started, it can be a lot to get to grips with. Fortunately, the PiWings 2.0 is a fantastic way to get into playing with your own, and you can secure one by funding its crowdfunding campaign today.

The PiWings 2.0 Kickstarter goes live

The PiWings 2.0 kit is a fantastic way to get into making your own drone. With the kit, you get a Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040, some motor drivers, and everything you need to program and charge up the drone. Of course, given that this is a Raspberry Pi project, the drone will come disassembled and you'll have to make it yourself. However, the kit is designed to be educational, so it'll feature all the parts you need to get started and will guide you through the process.

The Kickstarter campaign has several tiers; the higher you go, the more blades your drone will have. $141 will net you a drone with three blades, $160 gives you a quadcopter, $177 ramps it up to six propellers, and $254 will get you a kit that contains every possible variant. If that sounds like something that's right up your alley, head over to the PiWings 2.0 Kickstarter project and fund the tier you want. The project is already fully funded, and shipments are expected to go out on September 2024, so anything you'll buy will be quickly fulfilled.