[Update: Maybe Not] Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Ship with 18W PD Power Adapters and Support up to 27W Charging from Compliant Chargers

It seems Mr. Benson misspoke when he made this announcement. An update to his original Google+ post states the following.

I’d like to clarify this post as Pixel 2 and 2 XL will not be able to support 27W charging. While the phones may be able to negotiate more power using USB Power Delivery when connected to a higher wattage charger, there are other factors which may limit the speed at which it charges the battery. The included 18W charger in the box will provide optimal charging for Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Sorry for the confusion!

When USB Type-C was announced, we saw Google jump on board by starting to use them in the new hardware devices the company had been working on. USB Type-C is a huge step up from what most people were used to and it brought a lot of technical changes to the specification. One of the features that Google really embraced with new USB advancements beyond the new port is USB Power Delivery which enables open and non-proprietary fast charging capabilities for various devices. USB Power Delivery is also included in the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL with an 18W power adapter but it can charge at up to 27 watts from a compliant Power Delivery charger.

So just like last year, Google is going all in on USB Power Delivery with their two new flagship smartphones. These even carries over to the Pixelbook laptop as well which also comes with a USB Power Deliver compliant charger and it’s one that you can also charge your new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with, as well. As a whole, Google is continuing their goal of creating a cleaner charging ecosystem that makes things easier for the customer.

Also, like last year Google is shipping their new Pixel 2 phones with an 18W USB Power Deliver compliant charger. This is the wattage we saw with the original Pixel and Pixel XL as well. The company is shipping a reasonably fast wall charger with the smartphone, but you can invest in other suitable chargers that should be just as good, if not better. And thanks to the Made for Google certification program, it should be even easier for customers to find the right charger they want.

In the same Google+ post that Mr. Leung confirmed this information in, he also spoke about the Android 8.0 Oreo software for both the Pixel and Pixel XL as well as the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. All of these devices now implement Type-C and PD support using the new Type-C Port Manager that is found in the Linux kernel.