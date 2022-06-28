Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL get VoLTE roaming support with fresh update

Earlier this month, Google announced that it would enable VoLTE roaming support on Pixel devices with the June 2022 update. At the time, the company released a list of eligible models, and it included all Pixel phones going back to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. While the list did not include the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google has now rolled out a similar update for the 2018 flagships.

According to 9to5Google, the latest update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL brings VoLTE roaming support to the devices. By enabling VoLTE roaming on Pixel devices, Google aims to avoid any connectivity issues that users might face when U.S. carriers phase out their 3G networks. The company previously said:

“In 2021, carriers in the U.S. announced they would phase out their 3G networks. As a result, some devices that don’t support Voice over LTE (VoLTE) or VoLTE roaming may lose voice calling services, including calls to 911, or connectivity when the 3G networks are shut down.”

The latest update for the Pixel 3 series addresses this issue by enabling VoLTE roaming on the devices. The feature will allow users “to roam in the U.S. with VoLTE,” provided their carrier supports VoLTE roaming.

Google’s factory images page includes a total of four updates for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Both phones get a global build and one for “Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU.” The build numbers indicate that the update is based on the initial Android 12 release and not Android 12L. If you’re still rocking your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you can download the builds by following the links provided below. Make sure to take a backup of your data before installing the update.

Download VoLTE roaming update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL