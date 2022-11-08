After three years of regular software updates, the Pixel 4 series is now officially considered end-of-life (EOL). The Android security patches for October 2022 marked the final software update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, while Android 13 is the last major Android upgrade for the devices.

Google recently rolled out the Android security patches for November 2022 to its Pixel devices, and the company did not include the Pixel 4 series in this month's roster. This confirms that the devices will no longer receive monthly security updates. However, Google typically rolls out one final update with bug fixes and improvements a few months after releasing the last security update for EOL devices. We expect the company to do the same for the Pixel 4 series, but we can't say for sure when that update will arrive.

While it may seem like the end of the road for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users, you can give these devices a new lease on life with some of the custom ROMs available on our forums. Both models are easy to unlock, and you can follow the instructions in our custom ROM installation guide to try out new custom ROMs on the phones.

LineageOS and other similar projects will keep the Pixel 4 series alive and kicking for the years to come, and you will also be able to try out upcoming versions of Android on the devices. Head to our Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL forums by following the links below to check out all the custom ROMs available for the devices.

Google Pixel 4 XDA Forum || Google Pixel 4 XL XDA Forum

If you're new to the custom ROM scene, we recommend checking out our guides on rooting Android phones, installing a custom recovery, and installing GApps to get a beginner-friendly overview of the process. If you don't end up enjoying custom ROMs, you can revert to stock by flashing the latest official factory and OTA images from the links below.