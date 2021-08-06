Pixel 5a reportedly launches soon at a lower price than the Pixel 4a 5G

Earlier this week, Google gave us an early look at the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones will launch this fall and feature flagship hardware, including Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, powerful cameras, and a premium design. While Google hasn’t set a launch date in stone for the Pixel 6 series, it appears the more affordable Pixel 5a will likely precede the flagship series.

In late June, a report from Bloomberg revealed that Google was planning to launch the Pixel 5a sometime in August. Then last month, we saw three models of the Pixel 5a stopping by FCC, hinting at an imminent launch. Now Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech reports that Google has settled on August 26 as the launch date for the new Pixel A series. Prosser further reveals that the Pixel 5a will cost less than its predecessor, starting at $450 compared to $499. It will be available for purchase online as well as from the physical Google Stores. Lastly, the leaker says that the phone will pack a 4,650mAh battery, a big step up from Pixel 4a 5G’s 3,885mAh cell, 6GB of RAM and will be offered in a single “Mostly Black” colorway.

It’s worth noting that Google has already confirmed the Pixel 5a 5G would only launch in two markets: the US and Japan. However, that might change once the global shortage situation improves.

The Pixel 5a has been making rounds in various leaks for a while now, revealing its design and key specifications. As per previous reports, the Pixel 5a won’t be a drastic upgrade over its predecessor in terms of overall design and hardware. It will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch OLED 90Hz display. Under the hood, it’s said to feature the same Snapdragon 756G SoC found inside the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. We’re also told it will have the same camera as the Pixel 5 and IP67 water and dust protection.