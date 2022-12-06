In addition to announcing the December 2022 Pixel Feature Drop for compatible Pixel devices yesterday, Google revealed that the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel Buds Pro would receive Spatial Audio support in January. Although the company didn't share additional details about the feature in its announcement post, it has now revealed the supported apps and how you can set up Spatial Audio on your Pixel device at launch.

In a new support page (via 9to5Google) highlighting the Spatial Audio feature, Google says that users will be able to experience Spatial Audio on a Pixel phone with movies that have 5.1 or higher audio on the following apps:

Netflix

YouTube

Google TV

HBOMax

The support page adds that users must wear headphones or earbuds to use the feature. Once it rolls out on compatible Pixel phones, users will be able to enable it by navigating to the Sound & vibration settings and enabling the new Spatial Audio setting. To enable Head Tracking when using the feature with the Pixel Buds Pro, users will have to enable the option by heading to the Pixel Buds Pro settings in the Connected devices menu in the Settings app on their phones. This feature will require a firmware update, which will likely arrive in January.

The support page also highlights a few basic troubleshooting steps, in case users face issues while using the feature, and the following tips for a great listening experience:

Use content marked as Dolby audio, 5.1, or Dolby Atmos.

Keep your phone steady or place it on a stable surface or stand.

Source: Pixel Phone Help

Via: 9to5Google