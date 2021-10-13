The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro renders have leaked… yet again

Just like it happens every year, the upcoming Google Pixel lineup — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — has leaked extensively weeks before launch. The leaks have confirmed quite a few details about the devices, including new camera features, fast charging capabilities, and display tech. We’ve also got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Stand as well. While we’ve already learned pretty much everything about the two phones, the leaks just don’t seem to stop.

Just days ahead of the launch event, noted leaker Evan Blass has shared the following high-resolution renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, giving us a close look at both devices from various angles.

The choice of colors that Google went with for the Pixel 6 series seems quite nice going by the renders. All the color options have a pastel finish, which gives the phones a subtle yet classy look. We can see the renders of the Pixel 6 in Seaform Green and Stormy Black. Both colors have a two-tone look on the back with the Seaform green getting a teal back for the majority of the portion accompanied by a bright green top above the camera module. The Stormy Black variant appears to have a black back and a gray bar up top.

The Pixel 6 Pro can be seen in the Cloudy White colorway, which has a white back and a light gray top above the camera module. The Stormy Black color from the standard Pixel 6 also makes its way to the Pro model with the same color scheme. The front of the phone was already shown off in previous renders so there’s nothing new in that aspect. The bezels do seem quite thick, though, so we’ll have to wait and see how it looks in real life.

Apart from the bezels, the phones also seem to be on the thicker side, with a fairly large camera bump on both the standard Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The renders also show that the power button and volume rockers will reside on the right edge of the phone and the SIM tray will be on the left.

With less than a week to go for the official launch, we’re probably going to see more leaks in the coming days since it seems like Google hasn’t found a way to keep info about its upcoming phones confidential. Nonetheless, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are among the most anticipated devices of the year and hopefully, there’s something interesting left for us to see at the launch event.