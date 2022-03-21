Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro finally receive March Feature Drop and Android 12L

Most Pixel phones received the Android 12L update (also known as Android 12.1) near the start of March, which was combined with the March security patches and a Pixel Feature Drop. However, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had to wait a bit longer, and now it looks like the update is finally reaching the Pixel 6 series.

Verizon announced earlier on Monday that it was rolling out an update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to enable C-Band 5G support. It wasn’t clear at the time if the update was just C-Band, or if it was part of the delayed March update, but now we have confirmation of the latter. Verizon has updated its software update page for the Pixel 6 Pro to mention the March update is rolling out, with a build number of SP2A.220305.013.A3 (matching the number Google listed earlier this month).

Besides the C-Band functionality, the March Pixel Feature Drop added new Live Caption features for calls, Night Sight in Snapchat, YouTube watch parties and live sharing in Google Duo, emoji and sticker suggestions in Gboard (only for U.S. English right now), a new interpreter mode in Google Translate, and a widget that shows the battery life of some connected devices.

Android 12L introduces two-column layouts and other large-screen optimizations throughout the system and core applications, most importantly in the quick settings/notifications panel. Most of the changes aren’t useful on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, since they don’t have tablet-sized screens or a desktop mode, but there are a few features that are helpful on phones too. Check out our Android 12L roundup for everything included in the update.

Google has not yet published OTA images or Factory images for the Android 12L update, so it can’t be installed on carrier-unlocked Pixel 6 phones quite yet. T-Mobile hasn’t listed the update on its website either.

Source: Verizon