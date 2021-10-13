Google Pixel 6 series may get Android 16 and an additional year of security patches

The Google Pixel 6 series is set to be launched on October 19th, which the company only just officially confirmed. We’ve seen the number of leaks intensify over the past month too. We’ve seen a hands-on, some photo samples, and even potential pricing. We’ve seen a ton of different leaked renders, and we know basically everything there is to know about both devices. However, there’s been one particular piece of information we haven’t been sure of. We’ve known for a long time that both devices will get five years of software updates, but we weren’t sure what exactly that meant. For all we knew, it could’ve been two OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Now it seems we have an answer.

Pixel 6 gets 4 OS Upgrades and 5 Years of Security Patches — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) October 13, 2021

Snoopytech has published a number of accurate leaks on Twitter over the past few months. Their leaks have related to all kinds of products, including full device specification leaks and full renders of devices like the Samsung Galaxy A52s. If Google does offer four years of OS upgrades for the Pixel 6 series, that brings it all the way from Android 12 to Android 16. That would make it one of the longest support timelines for an Android smartphone ever, putting it up against the newly-launched Fairphone 4 that hopes to reach as far as Android 15.

We know pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 6 series already, largely in thanks to a pair of promotional pages from Carphone Warehouse in the U.K. that leaked. We’re expecting a new Pixel Stand to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series, along with some new fancy fabric cases too. Given that Google owns the Tensor chipset that powers the Pixel 6 series, it’s certainly plausible that it will get four OS upgrades. We recently wrote an exclusive report about the likely specifications of that new Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

If you’re excited about the Google Pixel 6 series, then you should definitely check out how to watch the launch event.