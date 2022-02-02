Thanks to the Pixel 6, Google is finally seeing some real sales

The Pixel 6 is one of the best Android phones around. Although the buggy software experience has been giving us second thoughts as of late, there’s no denying that the Pixel 6 is the best phone Google has ever produced. And it’s doing pretty good in terms of sales as well, according to Google.

During Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earning call on Tuesday (via ArsTechnica), Sundar Pichai described the Pixel 6 as a commercial success, stating that the latest Pixel phones “set an all-time quarterly sales record.”

“In Q4, we set an all time quarterly sales record for Pixel. This came in spite of an extremely challenging supply chain environment. The response to Pixel 6 from our customers and carrier partners was incredibly positive,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t share any sales figures so we don’t know exactly how many units of the Pixel 6 series Google was able to ship. In any case, it’s unlikely these numbers would be anywhere close to those of Samsung’s and Apple’s. This is mainly because the new series was only launched in nine markets, with most of Asia and a large chunk of Europe left out. It’s also unclear whether the Pixel 6 was able to surpass sales records of prior Pixel models. Considering it went on sale just in October, it’s less likely it would have been able to pull off that feat in such a short time.

The Pixel 6 series marks Google’s return to the flagship segment, with both the regular Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro featuring premium designs, gorgeous displays, and top-of-the-line internals. The new phones also pack Google’s first in-house Tensor SoC.

While a Pixel 7 isn’t coming out any time soon, Google is reportedly gearing up to launch an affordable smartphone in the Pixel 6a. As per leaks, the phone will feature a design similar to the vanilla Pixel 6 and will be powered by the Tensor GS101 chipset.