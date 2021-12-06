Pixel 6 owners are reportedly facing connectivity issues due to an Android 12 bug

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google’s best phones yet. Both phones feature a unique design, Google’s in-house Tensor chip, powerful camera hardware, and a feature-packed software experience. Although the Pixel 6 series has earned rave reviews from critics, end users aren’t having too much fun with Google’s latest and greatest it seems. The new lineup has been subject to numerous bugs and issues over the last few weeks, with users reporting issues like the slower fingerprint scanner, ghost dialing, and incompatibility with DJI cameras and drones. Now, it appears some Pixel 6 users are also having connectivity issues.

According to reports on Reddit and Google forums (via 9to5Google), many Pixel 6 users are affected by a connectivity bug that leaves the phone without a cellular network. In some cases, the phone would just randomly lose the mobile network and display a “no SIM” or “no service” error in the top left of the lock screen. While in other cases, the phone registers the SIM but shows an exclamation sign in the signal bar. The issue gets resolved when you perform a reboot but since it seems to happen intermittently multiple times a day, we can only imagine how irritating it must be for users.

The connectivity bug definitely seems to be software-related as similar issues have also been spotted on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a after upgrading to Android 12. However, for the most part, the issue seems to be more widespread among the Pixel 6 series.

While Google has yet to roll out a fix for this bug, some users seem to have found a temporary solution. It requires disabling Google’s Adaptive Connectivity feature from within the device Settings.

A phone randomly losing cellular connectivity multiple times a day is definitely a serious issue and we hope Google will address it at the earliest.

Have you been facing any connectivity issues on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro as of late? Let us know in the comments below.