Pixel 6 series to receive December 2021 update on December 13

Every three months Google releases a Pixel Feature Drop, bringing new features to the Pixel lineup outside of the platform updates. Earlier this month, the company released December 2021 Pixel Feature Drop together with the latest security patches. At the time, Google said the update would first make its way to the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, and Pixel 5a series, with the new Pixel 6 series joining next week. If you own a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and are wondering exactly when you’ll receive the new Pixel Feature Drop, it looks like you won’t have to wait too long.

According to Google Japan, the Pixel 6 series is set to receive the December Pixel Feature Drop on December 13th. The update will likely be delivered through a phased rollout so it may not be available for everyone to download on the same day.

If you’re wondering when exactly Google plans to roll out the December 2021 update/Pixel Feature Drop to the Pixel 6 series, Google JP says the update is scheduled for Monday, December 13th.https://t.co/vVptqPQg9f pic.twitter.com/l2Xdm9KLmN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 9, 2021

Besides December 2021 security patches, Pixel 6 series owners can look forward to several new features in the new update. These include ultra-wideband (UWB) support with improvements to Nearby Share, a new wallpaper collection that celebrates International Day of People with Disabilities, Car Crash detection in select markets, a new option for adjusting the Google Assistant button’s activation duration, and support for German, French, and Japanese in the Recorder app.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google’s latest flagships phones. They pack a fresh design, gorgeous display, Google’s first in-house Tensor SoC, capable camera hardware, and Android 12.

