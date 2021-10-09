Download the leaked Pixel 6 exclusive “Motif” wallpapers right here!

It seems that Google is releasing a ton of exclusive wallpapers for the Pixel 6 series. Over the last few months, we’ve shared quite a few wallpapers from both of the upcoming devices. Now, even more wallpapers have just shown up in the Google Wallpapers app. The wallpapers are part of a new collection called “Motif” and are split into two sections; “Floating” by Antti Kalevi, and “Pieces of G” from Letman.

The “Floating” wallpaper set is described as “Hints of form and color create playful places,” whereas “Pieces of G” is described as “Cutouts create a collage of color.” The Floating wallpaper collection is filled with natural shapes and flora, and the Pieces of G wallpaper collection uses parts of the iconic Google logo to create abstract imagery. These wallpapers match the expected Pixel 6 color options that will be available at launch.

The wallpapers above are in a compressed format. If you want to download them and use them on your device, you can follow the link below for the full resolution images. These wallpapers were surfaced in the Google Wallpapers app by spoofing the build properties of a Google Pixel 6 series device.

Download the latest Pixel 6 wallpapers

These wallpapers are all very different from previous Pixel wallpapers, which goes hand in hand with the rest of what we know about the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 series has a pretty unique design, with a large rectangular camera bump across the back. It will feature the company’s “Google Tensor” chipset and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Along with all these new wallpapers, Google will also release a couple of accessories for its upcoming flagship lineup. We recently got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Stand — a wireless charger for the upcoming phones that will likely offer 23W fast charging support. The company will also launch a few first-party cases for the devices, including a bunch of fabric cases in different colorways.

For more information about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, check out our extensive rumor roundup.

Thanks Mishaal Rahman for the tip!