The Pixel 6 Fabric Case will come in many different colors
Google typically offers first-party fabric cases with each new Pixel phone. Although the company didn’t release a fabric case for the recently launched Pixel 5a, it seems like the company will be offering fabric cases for the upcoming Pixel 6 duo.
Listings of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fabric cases have been spotted on North American mobile accessory distributor VoiceComm‘s website (via @rquandt). The listings reveal that Google will offer fabric cases for the Pixel 6 in three colorways, while the flagship Pixel 6 Pro will receive four options. These include:
- Pixel 6: Stormy Sky, Light Rain, and Cotton Candy
- Pixel 6 Pro: Stormy Sky, Light Frost, Golden Glow, and Soft Sage
The listings also mention that the cases will retail for $29, and they include the following feature description:
- Stylish colors and machine-washable fabric keep the case looking great season after season
- The slim, raised-edge design helps keep the screen and camera safe from scratches
- Uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles
- It’s made to fit the Pixel perfectly, so users can still use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to Google Assistant
- Keep the case on for wireless charging or using Battery Share
While this description could be a placeholder, it’s interesting to note that it mentions both Active Edge support and Battery Share. For the unaware, the last two Pixel devices didn’t offer both these features together; the Pixel 4 offered Active Edge support but not Battery Share, and the Pixel 5 had Battery Share but no Active Edge support. This leads us to believe that it’s not just placeholder text, and the Pixel 6 series might bring back Active Edge support, which Google dropped from the Pixel line with the Pixel 4a.
At the moment, we can’t confirm whether the Pixel 6 series will feature both Active Edge support and Battery Share or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info.
Featured image: Pixel 5 with fabric case