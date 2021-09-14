The Pixel 6 Fabric Case will come in many different colors

Google typically offers first-party fabric cases with each new Pixel phone. Although the company didn’t release a fabric case for the recently launched Pixel 5a, it seems like the company will be offering fabric cases for the upcoming Pixel 6 duo.

Listings of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fabric cases have been spotted on North American mobile accessory distributor VoiceComm‘s website (via @rquandt). The listings reveal that Google will offer fabric cases for the Pixel 6 in three colorways, while the flagship Pixel 6 Pro will receive four options. These include:

The listings also mention that the cases will retail for $29, and they include the following feature description:

Stylish colors and machine-washable fabric keep the case looking great season after season

The slim, raised-edge design helps keep the screen and camera safe from scratches

Uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles

It’s made to fit the Pixel perfectly, so users can still use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to Google Assistant

Keep the case on for wireless charging or using Battery Share

While this description could be a placeholder, it’s interesting to note that it mentions both Active Edge support and Battery Share. For the unaware, the last two Pixel devices didn’t offer both these features together; the Pixel 4 offered Active Edge support but not Battery Share, and the Pixel 5 had Battery Share but no Active Edge support. This leads us to believe that it’s not just placeholder text, and the Pixel 6 series might bring back Active Edge support, which Google dropped from the Pixel line with the Pixel 4a.

At the moment, we can’t confirm whether the Pixel 6 series will feature both Active Edge support and Battery Share or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info.

Featured image: Pixel 5 with fabric case