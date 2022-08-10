Game Dashboard update arrives for Pixel 6 users on Android 13

It was a little over a year ago when Google revealed its Game Dashboard utility. At the time, it was exclusive to only the Pixel 6. While it still remains exclusive to Pixel devices, a new update has updated the feature on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a.

Today, the new dashboard hit Google Pixel 6 and GooglePixel 6a devices and was included in the Google Play Services update, bringing it to version 22.30. update. Those curious can check the settings menu to see whether the Game Dashboard menu is available.

Game Dashboard adds a series of in-game menu options on supported mobile devices. Once the toggle for the menu is turned on, the feature will be available when a game is launched. By default, there should be a small arrow on the right-hand or left-hand side of the display. When you tap on this arrow, a game controller icon will appear. Tapping the game controller icon will launch into the Game Dashboard settings menu.

The menu includes a dedicated do no disturb, frame rate counter, screen recording, and a screenshot shortcut button. By enabling some or all of these options, you will gain fast access to these tools that will now appear as part of the overlay on the Game Dashboard button. Beyond the shortcuts, it will also have an option to stream directly to YouTube Live and a game optimization tool. While there aren’t many ways to tweak the settings within these menus, it is a simple way to access some of the more commonly used gaming tools.

It was previously reported that Google was trying to bring Game Dashboard to handsets outside the Pixel line. To accomplish this, Google would have to bring the Game Dashboard into Google Play Services. The service originally resided in SystemUIGoogle, but in Android 13, it has been migrated to Play Services. Towards the end of July, Google confirmed that the service would be coming to handsets outside the Pixel line. Unfortunately, it did not state which devices it would be coming to.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)