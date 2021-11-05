Some Pixel 6 phones are reportedly ghost-dialing people

Last month, Google officially lifted the covers off of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s latest phones feature a refreshing design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and much more. However, many users are now reporting on multiple Pixel devices (including the Pixel 6) that their phones are ghost-dialing people for no reason. While unconfirmed, pretty much all reports have mentioned that the problem has happened on Android 12.

The major issue that people have been facing is that even in quiet rooms, their phone will light up and say that it’s calling a seemingly random entry on their phone’s contact list. A Reddit thread on /r/GooglePixel has gained some traction as more users corroborate the problem. Users have reported the problem happening at different times with different contacts, and some have even reported it on different Pixel devices. While a much smaller sample size, users can be seen reporting the problem on both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4a.

A couple of users have checked their Assistant history and found that the Assistant was “told” to make the call, even when some users reported being asleep. As a result, it seems that a fix some people on Reddit have found is to disable “OK Google” hotword detection. Anecdotally, I haven’t had the problem on my Google Pixel 6 Pro and I can’t say whether or not if disabling hotword detection will actually fix the problem, but it’s worth trying if you’re really at a loss. It’s unclear if Google will roll out a fix for the issue soon. When it comes to the Pixel 6, this isn’t the first problem that people have reported. There are a number of Material You problems, along with reports of a slow fingerprint scanner too.