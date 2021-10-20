Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases debut on the Pixel 6 series

Yesterday, Google finally unveiled the Pixel 6 series. Google’s latest Pixel lineup feature a brand new design, in-house Tensor SoC, upgraded camera hardware, and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. Besides the new hardware, the latest Pixel phones also come with a few exclusive software features, and one of them is Quick Phrases for Google Assistant.

We know Google has been working on Quick Phrases for a while now. We first uncovered the evidence of the feature back in June through an APK teardown of the Google app. But little did we know at the time that it would debut on the Pixel 6 series.

Quick Phrases (via 9to5Google) let you ditch the Hey Google hotword for everyday voice interactions. Instead of saying Hey Google first and then uttering the command, the Pixel 6 users can just say “stop” to end a timer, “snooze” to turn off an alarm, and “answer/decline” to pick up or end an incoming call. There are only a handful of Quick Phrases available at launch, but we know Google is working on a wide range of phrases spanning various categories, which will likely be added later.

Aside from Quick Phrases, the Pixel 6 also debuts a revamped At a Glance home/lock screen widget that can now show information from your calendar, your boarding pass on the day of your flight, your workout stats, and so on.

For now, both Quick Phrases and the revamped At a Glance widget remain exclusive to the Pixel 6. We don’t know when they will make it to existing Pixel phones and other Android phones.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available for pre-order now, with official sales kicking off from October 28. The regular Pixel 6 starts at $599, while the base Pro model is priced at $899. If you’re planning on getting one, be sure to check out the best deals on the Pixel 6 series and our best cases roundup.