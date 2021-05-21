Pixel 6 leak reveals new two-tone design, dual-cameras, and more

Over the last few days, we’ve learned quite a few things about Google’s upcoming Pixel devices. We’ve seen leaked CAD renders of both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, we’ve learned that Google will update the camera on the upcoming devices to better capture diverse skin tones, and we’ve also seen evidence suggesting that the next-gen flagships may use Android 12’s audio-coupled haptics for ringtones. Now, more renders of the vanilla Pixel 6 have popped up online, revealing additional details about its design and a few specifications.

The latest Pixel 6 renders come from renowned tipster OnLeaks (via 91mobiles), and they showcase the same two-tone design as the one we saw in the Pixel 6 Pro leak recently. The renders confirm that the Pixel 6 will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and relatively slim bezels on all sides. Over on the back, the device features a new horizontal camera module design, which houses two camera sensors, an unspecified sensor, an LED flash, and a microphone.

The leak also reveals that the device will measure approximately 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm including the camera bump). It will sport a 6.4-inch display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support, and a bottom-firing speaker. Furthermore, the renders suggest that the power button and volume rocker on the device will be located on the right edge and it will feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge. Previous leaks suggest that the phone may feature a custom chip code-named Whitechapel, developed in collaboration with Samsung.

As far as the Pixel 6 Pro is concerned, the flagship model in the upcoming Pixel lineup will likely feature a triple-camera setup, the same two-tone design, a 6.67-inch curved display with a centered hole-punch cutout, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The flagship model will measure approximately 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm, with the camera bump increasing its thickness to 11.5mm. Unlike the vanilla model, the Pixel 6 Pro is also rumored to feature a stereo speaker setup. At the moment, this is all that we know about the upcoming Pixel devices. Google will likely unveil them this fall, and we expect to learn more in the months leading up to the launch.

What’s your take on the Pixel 6’s updated design? Are you a fan of the new two-tone finish or would you prefer a simpler design? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.