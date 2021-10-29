Get Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser on older Pixels with Google Photos 5.64

The Google Pixel 6 series packs a ton of exclusive features. Google wants you to believe that these features utilize its new Tensor chip to perform feats that just aren’t possible on any other device, like translating messages and speech in real-time, capturing action shots with Motion Mode, and removing unwanted objects from them. However, it doesn’t seem like the Tensor chip is absolutely necessary for some of these features. Magic Eraser, for instance, works on all older Pixel devices running Android 12, and you only need to install a specific Google Photos APK to get it on your device.

For the unaware, Magic Eraser is a new tool in Google Photos that works like the Content-Aware fill option in Photoshop. You can use it to remove unwanted distractions in any photos using the power of AI. Simply open the Edit menu in Google Photos, tap on the new Tools option, and select Magic Eraser. Then, select the object you want to remove, and Google Photos will handle the rest.

Magic Eraser on the Pixel 4a

Currently, the Magic Eraser tool is officially available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only. However, as many users on the GoogleNews Telegram group point out (via Mishaal Rahman), you can get it on an older Pixel device running Android 12 by sideloading Google Photos 5.64. Note that you’ll need to install this specific APK to get the feature on your device. I tried it on my Pixel 4a, and Magic Eraser worked as intended. Even though the Pixel 4a isn’t nearly as powerful as the latest Pixel flagships, the feature just took a couple of seconds to remove objects from photos.

If you want to give Magic Eraser a go on your Pixel phone, download the Google Photos APK linked above. It’s worth mentioning that the feature doesn’t seem to work on other devices running Android 12 beta releases at the moment. In addition, while some users report that Magic Eraser is available on Android 11 too, I didn’t see it on any of the other devices I tested.