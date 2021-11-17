Pixel 6’s surprise mid-November update fixes the fingerprint scanner issue

The Google Pixel 6 series received a new update with November security patches towards the end of October. While we’re still a few weeks away from December, Google has just released a surprise mid-November update for both phones.

Google on Tuesday pushed two new software builds for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There are two builds: SD1A.210817.037, which is for the global model, and a Verizon-specific SD1A.210817.037.A1 build. It’s a fairly minor update weighing just 14.56MB.

The update has started rolling out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 units and should be available on your device soon. To check if it’s available for you, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update. If you don’t want to wait, you can also sideload the update manually using the OTA file or factory file linked below. You can find step-by-step instructions for flashing an OTA .zip file and factory image on your Pixel here.

Download links:

While Google has yet to disclose what changes are included in the update, the changelog posted by Verizon suggests that the update addresses the fingerprint issue. Over the past couple of weeks, we have heard many complaints about the Pixel 6’s slow fingerprint scanner. Last week, Google acknowledged the issue, saying that some users may find the scanner a bit slower at times as it uses “advanced security algorithms.” While Google didn’t confirm at the time how it was going to fix the issue, this new update should finally address it.

What’s changing: The current software update improves the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor.

Apart from the fingerprint scanner issues, the Google Pixel 6 series owners have also faced an annoying ghost-dialing bug. Google rolled out a new update to the Google app, which finally addressed this bug.