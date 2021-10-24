Did you pre-order the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? What new feature has you most excited?

Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel 6 series is finally here. The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro bring substantial improvements over the Pixel 5 from last year. The latest Pixel devices feature flagship hardware, including Google’s new Tensor chip, high refresh rate displays, upgraded cameras, and much more. On top of that, the phones come with an array of software features that set them apart from other flagships.

Despite all these improvements, Google is offering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a rather attractive starting price. So, did you order yourself a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro this week? What new feature(s) are you looking forward to trying out on your new device? Before you answer these questions, let’s quickly go through what the new Pixel 6 series has on offer.

Google Pixel 6

If you’ve been following our Pixel 6 coverage over the last few months, you’d already be familiar with the new design by now. So, we’ll get straight to the hardware and software features on offer. The vanilla Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz, offers HDR10+ support, and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the inside, it packs Google’s new Tensor chip, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

For photos and video, the regular Pixel 6 packs a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy hardware features include an optical under-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and UWB.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is a larger and slightly better version of the vanilla model. It features the same design but with a bigger 6.71-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, offers HDR10+ support, and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus Protection. On the inside, the device packs the Google Tensor chip, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Pixel 6 Pro features the same primary and ultra-wide cameras as the vanilla model, but it includes an additional 48MP 4x optical zoom telephoto camera on the back. Over on the front, it has a slightly better 11.1MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include an optical under-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and UWB.

New software features

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro run Android 12 out of the box. The devices include all the Android 12 features that we’ve discussed extensively over the last few months. In addition, Google has included a couple of extra AI and ML-powered features on its latest flagships. These include Real Tone, Quick Tap to Snap, improved Call Screening and Voice Typing, Face Unblur, enhanced Live Translate, and Motion Mode. You can learn more about these features by clicking the respective links above.

Now, coming back to the questions we put up earlier. Did you order a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro this week? Were you able to snag yours in time, or did you struggle to order yours because of the Google Store issues? If you did manage to order one, which of the new features are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you couldn’t place an order this week, check out our roundup of the best places to buy the Pixel 6 to learn all about the launch offers.