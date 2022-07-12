Get the Google Pixel 6 Pro for just $699 this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and smartphone deals are coming thick and fast now. If you have been waiting to pick up a flagship smartphone at a great price, you would be glad to know that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is down to its lowest price yet on Amazon today.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has seen price drops several times since its launch, but today’s Prime Day deal brings the price down to its all-time low. Today, you can pick up the Pixel 6 Pro for $699. That’s $200 off of its usual price of $899. The top variant, which offers 256GB storage, is also seeing a price slash of $200 and is down to $799. 128GB of storage should be fine for most people, but if you’re a heavy user and plan to store a lot of media, paying $100 for the extra storage might be worth it in the long run as the phone doesn’t have an SD card slot.

The Pixel 6 Pro offers a large 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, paired with 12GB RAM. The phone packs a versatile camera system, featuring a 50MP GN1 primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. The Pixel 6 Pro’s camera hardware may not be the best on the market, but it still remains one of the best camera smartphones, thanks to Google’s amazing software image processing.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Pixel 6 Pro is down to its lowest price on Amazon Prime Day. Buy from Amazon

The Pixel 6 Pro is guaranteed to receive three years of OS updates, and it’s also one of the few smartphones that can run Android 13 Beta right now. If you want to stay ahead of the curve and be one of the first to try out new Android versions, this is the phone to get. To learn more about the phone, check out our full review of the Pixel 6 Pro.