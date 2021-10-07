Confirmed – the Pixel 6 will support facial recognition and a new Pixel stand

Google recently confirmed that it will unveil the Pixel 6 lineup on October 19. While the company has already teased the upcoming phones a couple of times over the last few weeks, it has managed to keep some information under the covers. However, new leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro keep popping up almost every day now, giving us more details about its design, specifications, and much more. Recently, a German retailer spilled the beans on a launch offer for the Pixel 6 lineup. And now, noted leaker Evan Blass has shared several images of the devices that give us our first look at the next-gen Pixel Stand.

As you can see in the attached images, the next-gen Pixel Stand looks bulkier compared to the older model, possibly because it includes a built-in fan and offers 23W fast charging support. The images also reveal that the Pixel 6 series will show a new charging interface when placed on the stand.

(Images: @evleaks)

The new interface features a media playback tile at the top, followed by device control tiles and two buttons labeled “Performance mode” and “Quiet mode.” These buttons might help users control the Pixel Stand’s fan/wireless charging speed, but we can’t confirm that at the moment.

(Images: @evleaks)

Other images included in the latest leak give us a new look at the Live Space widget with a flight card and running activity. They also reveal the new Pixel Security app, which is essentially an app that consolidates various security settings for easier access. In addition, the Security image includes mentions of Face Unlock, confirming that the Pixel 6 series will feature facial recognition capabilities.

(Images: @evleaks)

Furthermore, the leak includes images of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with water droplets on them, confirming that the devices will come with a water-resistance certification. It also reveals a rather thick first-party case and the charging brick.

Lastly, the leak includes more high-quality renders of the Pixel 6 duo and various images of the new Android 12 interface on the devices. You can check out the rest of the images by following the tweet linked above.