Pixel 6 teaser shows Google’s new smartphones in people’s hands

While rumors about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have been floating around for some time now, Google itself confirmed some of the speculations last month via a tweet. The tweet revealed some core aspects of the devices, including the presence of Google’s custom silicon — Tensor. Google had also shared renders of the device, giving us a great look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Today, Google has shared a Pixel 6 teaser video via the Made By Google YouTube channel that shows the phone in people’s hands.

The video starts with a Pixel 6 device being picked up from the table, and that’s the best visual of the phone shown in the entire video. The rest of the teaser focuses on the software aspect of the device and emphasizes that the new Pixel will adapt to usage patterns and will truly be a smartphone in terms of software. There are highlights of Google’s new Material You design language throughout the teaser, along with various UI elements like quick toggles, widgets, media controls, etc.

The teaser also shows off the new Google Tensor chip that will power the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and allow Google to integrate the hardware and software aspects of the phone more seamlessly. The video ends with an expected launch time frame of Fall 2021. This falls in line with the launch of previous Pixel phones, barring the Pixel 5, which launched in the last week of September. With the iPhone 13 series launching soon, it’s safe to assume that Google will be eyeing a date that’s not too far off from the iPhone launch to compete with Apple’s latest smartphones.

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are two of the most anticipated Android smartphones this year as they’ll feature Google’s own custom silicon. This is the first time in a while that Google is doing something different with the hardware, rather than simply relying on their software expertise.