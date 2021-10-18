Here’s how much the Pixel 6 series could cost in the US, UK, and Australia

The Pixel 6 is easily one of the most leaked smartphones in recent years. With the official launch just a day away, a few more Pixel 6 leaks have surfaced, revealing its possible pricing. While a leak from last month spilled the beans on the European pricing of the Pixel 6 series, the latest round of leaks reveal the pricing for various other markets, including the US, the UK, and Australia.

At a Target store, Twitter user Evan Lei spotted price labels for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As per the labels, the regular Pixel 6 with 128GB storage will be priced at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro 128GB model will retail for $898.

YouTuber M. Brandon Lee corroborated the US pricing in a separate tweet.

Here are the corroborated #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro prices in the Target inventory system in the US. Pixel 6: $599

Pixel 6 Pro: $898 Google has to be subsidizing this phone like crazy. This is insanity. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/OUBl8cXCBh — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 18, 2021

If these leaked pricing details are indeed accurate, it looks like Google is aiming for quite an aggressive price. In fact, at this price, the Pixel 6 would be cheaper than last year’s Pixel 5, which launched at $699.

Separately, Roland Quandt from WinFuture has spotted listings of the Pixel 6 Pro on Amazon UK. The listings reveal that the Pixel 6 Pro 128GB could start at £849, while the top-end 256GB model may go on sale at £949.

Finally, Australian pricing was revealed in Google’s official ad for the Pixel 6 series. As per the advertisement, Google will sell the regular Pixel 6 in the region at a starting price of AUD 999.

With the Pixel 6 series launch event just a day away, we won’t have to wait too long to find out whether these prices are accurate or not.