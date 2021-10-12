Here’s where you can watch the Google Pixel 6 series launch

The Google Pixel 6 series is set to be launched on October 19th, which the company only just officially confirmed. We’ve seen the number of leaks intensify over the past month too. We’ve seen a hands-on, some photo samples, and even potential pricing. Now there’s a YouTube livestream link available a week ahead of the phone’s launch. From there, you can add a reminder to watch the show, or simply bookmark the link for quickly accessing it later.

If you don’t want to watch on YouTube, you can also watch on the official Pixel announcement page. The stream will start on October 19th at 10 am pacific, 1 pm eastern, and 6 pm Ireland & U.K. It’s a pre-recorded livestream, and you’ll also be able to rewatch it if you miss it. The official announcement page has an add-to-calendar button so that you won’t miss it, but YouTube also supports reminding you of livestreams too.

We know pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 6 series already, largely in thanks to a pair of promotional pages from Carphone Warehouse in the U.K. that leaked. We’re expecting a new Pixel Stand to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series, along with some new fancy fabric cases too.

The series is also said to have a 5G modem from Samsung instead of Qualcomm, with ultra-wideband support and Wi-Fi 6E as well. We recently wrote an exclusive report about the likely specifications of the new Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This includes the core configurations as per benchmarks as well as some other tidbits like codecs. We also covered an exclusive Google Pixel 6 leak with information directly from the phone itself. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Pixel 6 series, and that’s in part thanks to it being the biggest generational jump of any Pixel device yet.