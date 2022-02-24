Google says buggy Wi-Fi on Pixel 6 will be fixed in March update

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be a pair of impressive phones, but they seem to have recurring problems with software bugs. Some Pixel 6 owners have been reporting an issue with Wi-Fi shutting off on its own randomly, which Google says will be fixed in the next monthly security update.

There are several reports of the Wi-Fi automatically turning itself off at random times on the Pixel 6, requiring the owner to re-enable it from the Settings app or quick settings menu (before it turns off again). Some reports also mention Bluetooth connections have the same problem, requiring Bluetooth to be periodically re-enabled in the settings.

Really annoyed with the amount of buggy updates on the Pixel 6. Wifi and bluetooth are now completely borked.

And there’s no way to revert the update?? — Dean (@deanpcmad) February 19, 2022

Why hello @madebygoogle .. My Pixel 6 can’t connect to wifi since your February software update. Any chance you could acknowledge this issue and tell us you are working on it? Lots and lots of us would like hear back — Berwyn Lloyd (@Berwyn77) February 18, 2022

Dear @Google, the latest security update messed up the WiFi on my Pixel 6 and it seems I’m not the only one experiencing this issue. When are you fixing this? Waiting until the next update in March is unacceptable — Valentina Muñoz (@VeDMe) February 22, 2022

The bug was seemingly introduced in the February security patch, as most of the reports came after February 7, when Google started rolling out the February update to Pixel phones. Some people also directly confirmed in social media posts (such as the above post from Valentina Muñoz) that they didn’t have Wi-Fi connection problems before installing the latest security patch.

Thankfully, a Google representative confirmed on Reddit that the upcoming March security update will include a fix:

Thanks so much for reporting this issue, we’re sorry that you’re experiencing it. After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March.

Even though it’s great news that the issue will be fixed soon, it still means that some Pixel 6 owners will have been stuck without reliable Wi-Fi (and Bluetooth, in some cases) for a month. Google usually releases security updates on the first Monday of each month, so the March update will likely arrive on March 7 — over a week from now.

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google