Pixel 6 devices running the second February 2022 build won’t receive an update to Android 12L Beta 3

Earlier this month, Google officially dropped Android 12L Beta 3. While the latest beta doesn’t bring along any major changes or features, it added support for the Pixel 6 series, giving users with Google’s latest flagship phones a chance to try out the new software for the first time. However, some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are facing issues while trying to join the Android 12L beta program.

When Android 12L Beta 2 was released two weeks ago, Pixel 6 owners could enroll their device in the beta program without any issue. But, over the last week, many users have observed that they’re not getting the update upon enrolling their phone in the program. As it turns out, the issue stems from, you guessed it, the latest Pixel 6 update.

Google recently released a surprise mid-February update (build number SQ1D.220205.004) for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As confirmed by an official Google account on Reddit, you won’t be able to join the Android 12L beta program if you’ve installed this update on your device. Those running the older software build are apparently not affected and should be able to try out Android 12L Beta 3.

If you’re enrolling a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro that is on the latest February build SQ1D.220205.004, you will not receive an update to 12L Beta 3, but instead will receive the next upcoming beta build release in March as long as you keep your device enrolled.

Google says those looking to try out Android 12L on their Pixel 6 will have to wait for the next build coming in March. Google’s comment implies that there will be a fourth Android 12L beta release. This is interesting because Google’s Android 12L roadmap only mentions three betas, with the final public release planned for Q1 2022.

Source: Reddit

Via: Android Police