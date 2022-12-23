The Google Pixel 6a is back down to its lowest price once again, knocking $150 off its retail price, bringing it down to $300.

As we head into the holiday weekend, we're seeing some pretty good sales on a variety of items from various retailers. We're also seeing some old deals return, giving consumers another chance at picking up some of the best deals from the past couple of months. The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones under $500 and it's now returning to its lowest price ever, knocking $150 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $300 for a limited time.

The Pixel 6a features a design that you'll either love or hate, taking many of its design cues from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 is powered by a Google Tensor processor that is paired with 6GB RAM. It also has a 6.1-inch OLED screen and comes with 128GB of internal storage. As far as its cameras go, you get a pair of 12MP cameras on the rear and a 8MP front-facing camera.

While it did launch with Android 12, it was quickly updated to Android 13. This is probably one of the best reasons to own a Google Pixel smartphone, because regardless of specifications, it will receive the latest updates first as long as it is supported. For the most part, it's a pretty good smartphone, offering the best of what Google has to offer software wise, with hardware that's pretty good too.

Of course, there might be better options at its full retail price, but when it's $300, there isn't really too much that can match it. So, if you've been looking into upgrading your old phone, grab it while you can, and also be sure to pick up a case while you're at it.