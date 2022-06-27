The Pixel 6a reportedly features a faster, more reliable fingerprint scanner

Google showcased its latest Pixel device, the Pixel 6a, during the I/O 2022 keynote earlier this year. While the device is yet to make its way to the market, we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about it. A few weeks ago, Malaysian YouTuber Fazli Halim gave us a thorough look at the latest affordable Pixel in a hands-on video. Now, they’ve shared a full review of the device, which highlights that its fingerprint scanner is faster than the one on Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro.

For the unaware, the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been in the news ever since the devices hit the shelves last year. Shortly after the devices went on sale, we saw several reports suggesting that the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro felt sluggish compared to other premium flagships.

Google also acknowledged the issue and shared some details about why the fingerprint scanner on its latest flagships might feel slow at times. Despite these claims, Google released a software update to improve the fingerprint scanner performance on the Pixel 6 series in November last year. However, the update did not make much of an improvement.

When Google lifted the covers off the Pixel 6a at I/O this year, many wondered whether the cheaper device would feature a better in-display fingerprint scanner. Turns out, it does. YouTuber Fazli Halim’s review of the Pixel 6a includes a side-by-side comparison of the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6a.

As you can see in the attached video, the fingerprint scanner on the newer model is not only faster but also a bit more accurate than the one on the Pixel 6 Pro. The device unlocks even with a quick tap on the fingerprint scanner, while the Pixel 6 Pro displays a “Hold a little longer” prompt at the bottom of the display. At the moment, we’re not sure if Google implemented a software fix on the Pixel 6a to achieve better results or opted for a new, more reliable in-display fingerprint scanner altogether. We expect to find out when the Pixel 6a officially goes on sale next month.

