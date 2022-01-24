The Pixel 6a might hit the shelves in May this year

After launching the Pixel 6 series in October last year, Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 6a. Over the last few months, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about the upcoming mid-range Pixel phone, which have revealed that it could feature the new Google Tensor chip and a design similar to the flagship Pixel 6 devices. While Google is yet to reveal any details about the Pixel 6a, a new leak suggests that the company could launch it in May this year.

In a recent tweet, renowned leaker Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) states that the Pixel 6a is scheduled for May. Since Google hosts its annual I/O developer conference in May each year, the company could unveil the device during the event. Although the leaker doesn’t mention anything else about the device, previous leaks suggest that it will feature a 12.1MP Sony IMX363 sensor for the primary camera. For the unaware, this is the same primary sensor that Google shipped with all its Pixel devices starting from the Pixel 3 to last year’s Pixel 5a. Along with the IMX363, the Pixel 6a will reportedly feature a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor (likely for the ultra-wide camera), and an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor for the front camera.

Pixel 6A scheduled for May — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

Previous reports also suggest that the mid-range Pixel 6a will pack the same Google Tensor GS101 chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This would make the Pixel 6a the first Pixel A-series device to feature a flagship chipset. As a result, you can expect the phone to be a bit more expensive than older Pixel A-series models. But we’ll have to wait a few months to be sure of that.

Furthermore, leaks suggest that the device will sport a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, an under-display fingerprint reader (another first for a Pixel A-series device), and no headphone jack. The phone will measure roughly 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm (10.4mm including the camera bump).

Additionally, leaked renders of the device reveal that it will have a USB Type-C port, a single bottom-firing speaker, and the primary microphone on the bottom edge. The SIM card tray on the device will be found on the left edge, while the power button and volume rocker will reside on the right edge.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Pixel 6a via OnLeaks