Pixel 6a official with Google Tensor SoC, new camera features, and an affordable price tag

Rumors have been flying about the Pixel 6a for months now, and today at Google I/O 2022, the company officially lifted the covers off its next mid-range smartphone. The Pixel 6a is essentially a watered-down version of the Pixel 6, offering some of the noteworthy features from the flagship offering at an affordable price tag.

Pixel 6a: Specifications

Specification Pixel 6a Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.1-inch AMOLED

FHD+

60Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Always on Display SoC Google Tensor SoC RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage Battery & Charging 4,306mAh Rear Camera Primary: 12.2MP main

Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6/6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Other features Stereo speakers

Titan M2 security chip

2 microphones

In-display fingerprint scanner Software Android 12

5 years of minimum security updates

Starting with the display, the Pixel 6a flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It’s a 60Hz panel, just like the Pixel 5a. As seen in leaked renders, the overall design of the phone looks a lot like the vanilla Pixel 6.

The biggest upgrade is in the chipset department, with the new model swapping the Snapdragon chipset for the in-house Google Tensor SoC, which first debuted with the Pixel 6 series. The chipset is paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

The camera hardware is seemingly unchanged from the Pixel 5 series. You get a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 12.2MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. While the hardware is mostly unchanged, Google has managed to backport some cool camera features from the Pixel 6 series. These include Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur.

The Pixel 6a packs a 4,306mAh battery with fast charging support. Other notable highlights include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

Priced at $449, the Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order starting July 21, with official sales commencing from July 28.