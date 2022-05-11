Pixel 6a official with Google Tensor SoC, new camera features, and an affordable price tag
Rumors have been flying about the Pixel 6a for months now, and today at Google I/O 2022, the company officially lifted the covers off its next mid-range smartphone. The Pixel 6a is essentially a watered-down version of the Pixel 6, offering some of the noteworthy features from the flagship offering at an affordable price tag.
Pixel 6a: Specifications
|Specification
|Pixel 6a
|Dimensions and Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM and Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Rear Camera
|
|Front Camera
|
|Ports
|
|Connectivity
|
|Other features
|
|Software
|
Starting with the display, the Pixel 6a flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It’s a 60Hz panel, just like the Pixel 5a. As seen in leaked renders, the overall design of the phone looks a lot like the vanilla Pixel 6.
The biggest upgrade is in the chipset department, with the new model swapping the Snapdragon chipset for the in-house Google Tensor SoC, which first debuted with the Pixel 6 series. The chipset is paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.
The camera hardware is seemingly unchanged from the Pixel 5 series. You get a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 12.2MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. While the hardware is mostly unchanged, Google has managed to backport some cool camera features from the Pixel 6 series. These include Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur.
The Pixel 6a packs a 4,306mAh battery with fast charging support. Other notable highlights include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box.
Pricing & Availability
Priced at $449, the Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order starting July 21, with official sales commencing from July 28.