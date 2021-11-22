Leaked Pixel 6a renders showcase a design similar to the vanilla Pixel 6

Google has one of the smallest and simplest smartphone portfolios of any Android OEM. The company’s number series represents the best that Google has to offer in terms of hardware and design. Meanwhile, the A-series strives for affordability while retaining some of the core features of the flagship series. It’s been only a month since Google unveiled its new Pixel 6 lineup, but the word is already out now what to expect from its next affordable device: the Pixel 6a.

Well-known tipster OnLeaks (via 91Mobile) has shared high-quality renders of the Pixel 6a, giving us the first look at the Pixel 6’s smaller sibling, likely coming out in early 2022. The leaked renders showcase a design that looks a lot like the vanilla Pixel 6, signaling a departure from the previous A-series phone designs.

On the back, you can see a black strip housing two cameras and a LED flash module with the Google logo imprinted in the center. The front features a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole-punch for the selfie camera. The phone does away with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and opts for an under-display reader similar to the Pixel 6 series. Unfortunately, Google is also dropping the 3.5mm audio jack on the Pixel 6a. The phone roughly measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm (10.4mm with the camera bump).

The bottom houses the USB Type C port, the speaker, and the microphone. The SIM card tray is located on the left side, while the power button and volume controls are on the right frame.

Not much is known about the internal hardware of the Pixel 6a. As we have seen with the previous A-series phones, the phone will likely feature a mid-range SoC, a less-premium design, and have a few other compromises to achieve a lower price tag.

We don’t know when Google plans to release the Pixel 6a. However, as it’s common with Pixel phones, there will be plenty of leaks and reports of the phone in the coming months leading up to its official launch.

Featured image: Google Pixel 6a leaked render (OnLeaks)