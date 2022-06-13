New Pixel 6a unboxing video gives us yet another look at the upcoming phone

Last month Google France uploaded an unboxing video of the Pixel 6a, giving us a brief tour of the phone, including its snappier fingerprint scanner. The video was taken down shortly after. But now, another one has popped up, not from Google this time, but from a Malaysian YouTuber.

Malaysian YouTuber Fazil Halim has posted a detailed unboxing of the Pixel 6a. The 11-minute-long video offers a closer look at the phone’s design and the box contents. The video also touches upon the key features of the Pixel 6a, including its camera system, new camera features, software, and performance. In addition, we also get to see a quick side-by-side comparison with the Pixel 6 Pro. The video is in Malay, but turning on auto-translated subtitles does give you a gist of the main points.

In case the video gets taken down, here are some stills from the unboxing:

The Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21 for $449, with official sales commencing from July 28. Unlike the Pixel 5a, which was only released in the US and Japan, the latest model will be available in 14 markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and Spain. In addition, it’s also coming to India later this year.

The Pixel 6a is a big step from the Pixel 5a in terms of design and hardware. It features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, Google’s in-house Tensor chipset, dual 12MP cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 4,306mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It also carries over some new camera features from the Pixel 6 series, such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Blur. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box and is confirmed to get five years of security updates. You’ll be able to pick up the Pixel 6a in three colors: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.