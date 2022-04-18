Pixel 6a likely won’t support Google Camera’s Motion Mode

Google introduced a new camera mode with the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, called Motion Mode. The feature captures multiple photos at once and combines them with machine learning to add a motion blur to the background. However, that functionality might be missing from the upcoming Pixel 6a.

We’ve seen a few leaks already for the Google Pixel 6a, which is expected to be Google’s mid-range phone for 2022, based on the design of the Pixel 6a. Even though it might use the same Google Tensor GS101 chipset as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the phone might be missing a few features, including Motion Mode.

Motion Mode sample photos on Pixel 6 (Source: Google)

Initially discovered by Kuba Wojciechowsk, the code for showing Pixel Tips about Motion Mode is intended to appear on devices with PIXEL_2021_EXPERIENCE, which includes the Pixel 6 series and upcoming Pixel 6a. However, the code is built to exclude devices with the codename “bluejay,” which matches the expected codename for the Pixel 6a — the bluejay name appeared in retail inventory systems recently, according to a recent report from Android Police.

The exclusion for tips about Motion Mode on the Pixel 6a might be a sign the phone won’t support the camera feature. That might be due to the older camera sensors the phone is expected to use, which match what Google included on the Pixel 3-5a, instead of the upgraded setup on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Whatever the reason, now we (probably) know at least one software feature the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer that will be missing on the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a is expected to arrive sometime within the next few months, so we probably won’t have to wait long to learn more about Google’s budget Pixel phone for 2022.

Thanks Mishaal Rahman for the tip!

Featured image: Leaked render of the Pixel 6a (Credit: OnLeaks)