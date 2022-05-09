Google’s Pixel lineup could return to the Indian market with the upcoming Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a has leaked extensively over the past months, with leaked renders and specs painting a pretty good picture of what to expect from Google’s upcoming mid-ranger. While last year’s Pixel 5a was only launched in two markets, the Pixel 6a will likely see a much wider release. According to a new leak, India could be on the list of potential markets for the Pixel 6a launch.

Tipster Mukul Sharma reports that a Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Sharma couldn’t confirm whether the device in question is indeed the Pixel 6a. However, the timing and rumored May launch timeframe give weight to the possibility of this device being the upcoming Pixel A series model. It’s worth noting that previous leaks and reports haven’t made any mention of Google planning to launch the device in India. As such, we advise readers to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

[Exclusive] A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.#Google #Pixel6a #GooglePixel6a — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 9, 2022

The Pixel 4a was the last Google phone to officially launch in India. It was well-received by the Indian audience and a hit by Google’s standards, with the phone frequently going out of stock on Flipkart and other portals.

While Google hasn’t officially confirmed a release date for the Pixel 6a, rumors have it the smartphone will launch this month. The Google I/O 2022 event, which kicks off on May 11, seems like the perfect platform for a formal announcement of both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch.

The Pixel 6a is expected to be an affordable mid-range offering. It will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole-punch cutout and be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 chipset. The phone is rumored to sport a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 12.1MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX386 secondary shooter.