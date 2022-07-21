Pixel 6a pre-orders go live in India, first sale on July 28

At its I/O developer conference in May, Google unveiled its latest affordable smartphone — the Pixel 6a. It’s a premium mid-ranger that brings some noteworthy features from the flagship Pixel 6 lineup within reach of more buyers. These include Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, Titan M2 security chip, and a host of premium software features. Although the device is yet to go on sale in most regions, Indian buyers can now pre-order the Pixel 6a on Flipkart.

Before you pre-order the Pixel 6a, here’s a brief overview of its specifications. The device features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 60Hz, Google’s flagship Tensor SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,306mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

On the camera front, the device packs a 12.2MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Google’s Titan M2 security chip, and stereo speakers.

As for the software, the Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box with a host of Pixel-exclusive features, like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur. If this package sounds enticing, you can pre-order the Pixel 6a on Flipkart by following the link below. If you don’t wish to pre-order the device, you can wait till the first sale on July 28. The device will set you back ₹43,999 (~$550), but you can secure a ₹4,000 discount if you use Axis Bank cards for your purchase. The phone is available in two color options — Charcoal and Chalk.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart

Along with the Pixel 6a, Google has also launched its premium TWS earbuds — the Pixel Buds Pro — in India. The earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart on July 28 at a price of ₹19,999 (~$250).

Do you think the Pixel 6a is worth the ₹43,999 asking price in India? Will you pick it over other Android devices in the same price range? Let us know in the comments section below.