You can now pre-order the Pixel 6a in the U.K. and U.S.
After showcasing the new Pixel 6a at I/O earlier this year, Google has now finally opened pre-orders for the device. Buyers in the U.S. can now book the device for $449 and receive it before the end of the month. Alternatively, you can wait until July 28 to pick it up from a store near you. Before you go ahead and pre-book a Pixel 6a for yourself, here’s a brief overview of its specifications.
Google Pixel 6a: Specifications
|Specification
|Google Pixel 6a
|Dimensions
|152.16 x 71.8 x 8.85mm
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM & Storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|Front Camera(s)
|8MP Sony IMX355
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|
|Connectivity
|
|Software
|
|Other Features
|
While Google is only offering the Pixel 6a in two colorways in India, the company is offering three variants in the U.S. — Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. You can pre-order the device in your favorite color by following the Amazon link provided below.
The Pixel 6a is Google's latest affordable smartphone featuring its in-house Tensor SoC and a host of premium software features.
If you’re a Verizon subscriber, you’d be glad to know that the carrier has announced some promotional offers for early buyers. With the activation of a new 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play or 5G Get More unlimited plans you can get the Pixel 6a for free, as Verizon will give you promotional bill credits worth $499.99 over a period of 36 months.
If you’re already a Verizon subscriber and wish to upgrade to one of the aforementioned 5G unlimited plans, you can get $100 in promotional bill credits over 36 months. Those not interested in promotional bill credits can get the Pixel 6a outright and Verizon will offer $100 off the Pixel Buds Pro or up to 40% off on Pixel 6a accessories. You can pre-order the Verizon variant by following the Best Buy link provided above.
Those in the U.K. are also getting the Pixel 6a in all three colorways at a price of £399. It’s available through the Google Store and Amazon UK, and you can pre-order it by following the link provided above. Pre-orders in the U.K. include a free pair of Google’s affordable TWS earbuds — the Pixel Buds A-series.
Will you pre-order a Pixel 6a? Which color will you get? Let us know in the comments section below.